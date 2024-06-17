Pet owners talks about the importance of adoption

(KXXV) — BARK, or Bosque Animal Rescue Kennels, is a local rescue kennel that joined the Humane Society of Central Texas for its Luke Day event. The two organizations spent time talking to community members about adopting dogs.



Adoption can change your life

Dogs need a forever home

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"She was from an abusive situation. She didn't know how to walk up the stairs," said Grant Goble, an adoptive dog owner.

Grant Goble, a proud adoptive dog parent is talking about his bonus kid, his dog Nova. But Grant's heart -- and his family -- had room for one more.

"Then we adopted our second dog. Juno who loved running outside and seeing Npve from scared and huddled in the corner to being an actual dog and running around in the backyard grabbing her favorite toy," said Grant.

These are the kinds of homes that BARK Kennel is looking for its dogs -- homes that are filled with love.

"When dogs get attached to humans very easily. They're loyal little creatures. They love their people very much and so to be passed around from home to home to home eventually wears on their psyche and their mental health and it makes them can change their personalities completely," said Jenny Luper, Kennel Director at BARK.

Grant can attest to that because his life changed for the better.

"I've changed with just seeing their love plus their cuddle bugs. So if I just need a hug, I know I can just go lay up on the big dog and hug them. So they really just add more to our life," said Grant.

"Dogs are actually really great for our own personal mental health. It has been known to make, reduce the suicide rate. It makes your home happier, healthier," said Luper.

If you're on the fence about adopting, Grant has some advice.

"Adopt a dog because there are so many dogs that are in need of good homes and love," said Grant.

Follow Chantale on social media!