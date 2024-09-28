Penelope ISD has the largest mum yet

PENELOPE ISD, Texas (KXXV) — The hunt for the largest mum in Central Texas isn't hard to find — just look at this one from Penelope ISD that's pretty hard to miss.

This gem in Hill County is the largest one 25 News has found, standing at 12 feet tall.

"It was a lot of fun — it did take a long time," said Kallie Gordon, a student at Penelope ISD.

It was all part of a class project — when Kallie Gordon and her fellow students heard about it, around 30 students got to work.

"Our class periods are about 45 minutes long and we worked on it for probably like a week and a half," Gordon said.

"It was pretty fun, because every time we messed up we had to take a part one piece but it stuck to the other flower from the hot glue," said Kaiden Klanika, a student at Penelope ISD.

"We make about 150 tissue paper flowers in class for the flower part of the mum," said a Penelope ISD teacher, Michelle Sammon.

"Then all the rest of it is out of paper and bulletin supplies and deco mesh."

Sammon says she wanted her students to have some fun on their latest class project.

When it was all said and done and all the glue was dry -- all the students received a passing grade.

But this giant mum has a deeper meaning for Kallie.

"I just moved to the school and I didn't know anyone and working on it with Kaiden has definitely made us a lot closer," she said.

The real question is will they try to make it bigger next year?

"I think we can make one bigger honestly," Kallie said.

Follow Chantale on social media!