Peabody hosts 56th annual Homecoming event, parade

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — Community members in Hillsboro came together to celebrate the 56th Annual Peabody Homecoming. Every year is different and better.



Homecoming kicked off with a parade downtown

“I believe it’s important to make history. I believe it’s important to make new history," said Sandra Seals, pastor and event attendee.

Another year, another Peabody homecoming was accomplished.

Community members of Hillsboro, celebrated the 56th Annual Peabody Homecoming event, together as always by hosting a parade and family union.

Sandra Seals a yearly attendee says year after year, she comes back to see everyone.

“It’s a blessing to see different ones that you may not see again or different ones that may have passed on," Seals said.

That’s the point of the event — to gather, bond, and reunite. The president of the event says they host the event on the original grounds of the Peabody school.

“We honor our founders. It’s honoring the community. The Hillsboro Homecoming is seen as a family-wide, family reunion. And this the grounds that we want to continue to build thrive and grow on. This is an interictal part of every group of those communities was educated on this ground," said Deidra Demer-Simmons, President of New Beginning Peabody.

Seals tells me it’s also about showing the younger generation how to carry on the tradition of community and unity.

“We have to pass the idea on to the young people and let them run with their idea and we still be a part of it," said Seals.

While some young people may not understand the importance of unity and the tradition behind the Peabody Homecoming little ones excited to see the Peabody parade were eager to be able to witness a Hillsboro tradition.

Simmons says times like this help foster that important unity.

“Hillsboro is something to be proud of especially the south side of the community," said Simmons.

