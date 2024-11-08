Pat Curry has several bills to file as new District 56 House Representative

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Now that elections are over, District 56 House Representative Pat Curry is getting right to work.

25 News’ Lauren Adams caught up with him to see what’s next.

Pat Curry beat out Erin Shank to represent McLennan County in Austin for the 89th legislative session.

"It’s a humbling honor to see 50,000 vote for you and care that much — we had the highest on the ballot of anyone in McLennan County," Curry said.

He says he's been preparing for this positions since April.

"This is the house rules manual — I’ve memorized it," Curry said.

"Now I'm going through it because there are a couple bills I want to make sure I know how to kill — I started memorizing that in April."

With Doc Anderson retiring early, Curry’s seniority was boosted by more than 30 spots over the other incoming freshmen — that helps him get a step up in committees.

"The next step is getting sworn in, then to work on picking committees," Curry said.

"I’m already booked in numerous groups with various groups including the Speaker’s office."

He already has several bills he plans on filing on Tuesday when pre-filing begins, although he’s keeping that close to his chest for now.

He’s just looking forward to getting sworn in.

"We’ll be sworn in by the Speaker of the House, and it’s a big event — a big day," he said.

The legislative session begins on January 14.