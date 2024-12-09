PAC group targets State Rep. Pat Curry amid fight for Texas Speaker of the House

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Texas Republican lawmakers voted for a house speaker this weekend, but the opponent said he’s got enough votes instead.

25 News’ Lauren Adams talked with local lawmakers about what they think.

The House caucus voted Saturday on who should be the next speaker: Republicans Dustin Burrows and David Cook. The position was left open after Dade Phelan announced he was bowing out.

It took several votes before Cook won the caucus vote 48-14, but not before supporters of Burrows walked out.

“A large group walked out and went somewhere else, and most didn’t return," District 56 State Representative Pat Curry said. "We held a vote, and David Cook got 48, so he became Republican caucus nominee.”

Now, Burrows claims to have enough votes to be the speaker.

Curry said he’ll vote for Cook.

“I’m going with caucus rules and the caucus nominee," Curry said.

Curry also tells me a group sent out this text message full of lies calling him “turn-coat Pat Curry,” claiming he’s electing a new closet democrat speaker, Dustin Burrows, which he denies.

“A federal PAC sent out a text message on Friday night that said I was going to support democrats and Burrows, but that was just not true," Curry said.

Curry said he votes conservatively and supports Cook and the banning of democratic chairs, which they will vote on in a public vote on the house floor.

“It’s sad you have factions out there that lie," Curry said.

The final vote for the Speaker of the House will be on January 14th, the first day of the legislative session.