'Our downtown needs to be resilient': Waco development plan criticized by residents

The City Council approves the Downtown Waco Master Development Strategic Roadmap.



The first phase of development will cost $167 million and will be discussed in detail at a future city council meeting.

The plan includes a minor league baseball stadium, a mixed use district and a new convention center and hotel.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"One of my primary concerns is the financial burden this places on current and future residents," said a resident at the city council meeting.

Concerned residents, speaking up at Tuesday's city council meeting, about the plan to redevelop downtown Waco.

"This is extremely expensive and there is no promise this is going to work. We have no idea where this city is going to be in 20 years," said another resident at the city council meeting.

People also wanted to know where the city plans to find the money for this project.

The plan was born in 2022, with proposals to create five distinct growth areas. Waco Director of Strategic Initiatives Tom Balk tells me the city engaged the community and for feedback.

"What clearly came through that process was this has to be a project for locals. It has to feel like Waco. It has to be uniquely Waco and that's different than just an economic development proposition," said Balk.

Phase 1A would cost an estimated $167 million to pay for design, studies and other pre construction work.

"Every step of the way there is a council decision to say thumbs up or thumbs down, are we on the right track? Can we afford this, can we see the next step ahead of us," said Balk.

The roadmap also highlights other parts of the plan, including proposals for a minor league baseball stadium, a mixed use district and a new convention center and hotel.

"Not to be shiny, not to look rich, that's not what our downtown needs. Our downtown needs to be resilient and grow," one resident said.

