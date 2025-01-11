Ohio State takes down Texas 28-14 in the Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXXV) — Down goes the Longhorns.

Ohio State defeated Texas 28-14 in the Cotton Bowl to advance to the National Championship.

OHIO STATE IS GOING TO THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP 🌰🙌 pic.twitter.com/VMN4yIwKiA — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 11, 2025

This was the first matchup between the two programs since the 2009 Fiesta Bowl, which Texas won 24-21.

In this game, however, Texas found themselves down early but the Longhorns were able to keep it close going into halftime only down 14-7.

Late in the fourth quarter, Ohio State sealed it. Texas had gotten down to the goal line with a chance to tie but a huge loss on 2nd and goal put the Longhorns in a corner.

On 4th and goal, Jack Sawyer would strip Quinn Ewers and return for an 82-yard touchdown to put the Buckeyes up 28-14.

The game would be sealed with a Ewers interception. Texas now heads home with their season concluding with a 13-3 record.

Ohio State will take on Notre Dame in the National Championship on January 20.

Follow Shahji on social media!