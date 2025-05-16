Oglesby baseball looks to continue historic run

OGLESBY, Texas (KXXV) — Oglesby baseball is on an all time run. This is the furthest the team has gone in the program's postseason history.

Currently, the Tigers are in a series against Gordon. Oglesby lost the first game, 6-4.





"They didn't beat us, we beat ourselves. So I think if we don't beat ourselves, we have a chance to win every single game," senior Jackson Tippit said.

"Nothing to take away against Gordon. They're, they're a good team. They got a good group, but we just got to show up and play our game the way we know how. If we do that, I think we'll be fine," Oglesby baseball head coach Trent Padron said.

Although the team is showing out in the postseason, this is a first time experience. There are only two seniors on the squad and yet they have proven themselves on the diamond.

"It says a lot about the boys, you know. Even though we're young, you know we still have a good group. They work hard. They work just as hard as the older guys," Padron said.

"Last year we went 8-9, I think, and it was not a very great season. All these freshmen that came in has turned around the entire program. I'm happy for them and they're making history with me," Tippit said.

All rides come to an end, but the Tigers are looking to keep theirs going. For this team, their bond is strong.

"This team means everything to me. When I got here, you know, most of these boys started with me and we've come a long way since then. Going from not having a home field to we're practicing on our makeshift practice field out there," Padron said.

"I started this program when it first started in my sophomore year. We didn't do so well, but I'm happy I started this program and it has come a long way," Tippit said.

Game 2 between Oglesby and Gordon is scheduled for Friday at 6:30 p.m.

