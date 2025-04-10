Watch Now
Officer-involved shooting in Killeen sends one man to the hospital

UPDATE:
Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public following the officer-involved shooting in the 2600 block of Larissa Drive. The suspect is a 24-year-old man, who police say got into some sort of altercation before the shooting. A spokesperson says the suspect is in critical condition. People who live nearby are being asked to avoid the area as investigators continue working the case.

ORIGINAL:
Killeen Police tell 25 News there's been an officer-involved shooting. Here's what we know so far:

  • A man was airlifted to the Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple.
  • The shooting happened between 3:15-3:20 p.m. Thursday.

  • KPD set up a staging point for media at Larissa and Hondo.

    Police will be holding a media briefing soon. We will continue to update this story as more information is available.

