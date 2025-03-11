'Not enough': Texas EMS funding proposal faces criticism over pay & staffing

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Texas lawmakers introduced bills to provide funding for rural EMS services, including grants for new ambulances. However, local EMTs argue the proposals don't address critical issues like staffing.



Texas lawmakers propose grants for rural EMS services, offering up to $500,000 for new ambulances

EMTs argue the funding doesn’t address staffing shortages or low wages in rural areas

The fate of both bills remains uncertain, but Texas lawmakers are set to debate them in the coming weeks before deciding whether to advance them for a vote

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I can’t pay my bills, that’s pretty sad — I’m educated, I went to college and graduated from college,” said local EMT, Stuart Carlson.

Texas lawmakers recently introduced House Bill 3000 and Senate Bill 1377— two proposals that could provide critical funding for emergency medical services in rural communities.

The state grant program would give counties with less than 69,000 residents up to $500,000 to pay for new ambulances.

Counties with fewer than 10,000 residents could receive the maximum amount, while those with 10,000 to 68,750 residents could receive up to $350,000.

While it's a step toward progress, local EMT workers argue it doesn't tackle the root of the problem.

“Let’s get some staffing, let’s put that all to staffing — let’s give them a little bit of a raise," Carlson said.

"I started out at $12 an hour about four years ago, and now I’m at $16.22 — I love the increase, but it’s not enough."

He says grant should be allocated for more than just new ambulances.

“Is this addressing anything? You’re going to have an ambulance that’s just sitting there and taking space,” Carlson said.

Although Carlson is passionate about his career, he tells 25 News the low wages make it hard to make a living.

“I could go work at Baskin Robins and make more money — I could definitely go to H-E-B or Buc-ee's to make more money,” Carlson said.

But he’s still thankful that state leaders are recognizing the need for more funding.

“We work and it’s tough but the 'thank you’s' don’t add up to helping pay for my kids' sporting events, the mortgage or groceries,” Carlson said.

