Non-profit works to help Central Texas veterans

WEST, TX (KXXV — One local veteran said fellow veterans in Central Texas need help. Staff Sgt. Deseri Williams said many feel overwhelmed about where to turn.

Many veterans commit suicide after coming home

50 for the Fallen wants to help as many veterans as possible.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I’ve known three soldiers that have taken their own life," Staff Sgt. Deseri William of the Texas Army National Guard said.

It’s the harsh reality of what many veterans go through. Sgt. Williams said many suffer in silence.

“They couldn’t adjust to the difficulties in life either after getting out of service altogether or coming home from deployment and not being able to find support in a community," said Sgt. Williams.

Sgt. Williams said after service, veterans receive information on getting help from various resources. The process of calling and waiting to get help can be too long for many veterans who need immediate help.

One official with 50 for the Fallen, a nonprofit that helps veterans, said their mission is to help veterans before it’s too late.

“We’re helping the veteran community. Guys with TBI come to us and we send them to a place that actually treats their brain they help touch every aspect of your brain that’s been injured. Whether it be through PTSD, TBI or something else mental health-wise," said Darrin Beheler of 50 for the Fallen.

Beheler said 50 for the Fallen connects veterans to a 10-day program that helps to rest their brains. Sgt. Williams believes having another avenue like this can help save lives.

She said when veterans come home they feel disconnected from people who were once familiar to them.

“It’s really hard for other people who have not been deployed or overseas to understand just living in a different place and being away while everybody’s life moves on is difficult to make that connection coming back because big events have occurred in their life, things have happened that you’re not connected to those things," said Sgt. Williams.

Beheler said treatment like this is needed.

“It’s helping recreate these neuropathways that have been damaged after all the years of service whether it’s from jumping out of a plane or getting blown up whatever it is," said Beheler.

Sgt. Williams said the first step to getting help is to speak out.

“Say something, it’s not weak, it’s stronger and harder to ask for help than it is to ignore it," said Sgt. Williams.