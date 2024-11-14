'No hope': Marlin city council members consider 25% water rate increase

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — “It’s ridiculous, we’re just throwing money away for the city,” said Marlin resident Dustin Ulmer.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, council members deliberated whether or not to increase water rates by 25%.

“This is part of getting our revenue on track,” said Marlin City Manager Elza Daviss.

Daviss explained how lowering minimum usage from 0-4,000 gallons to 0-2,000 gallons would put the city in a better financial state, mentioning that this is the average rate for other local cities.

“We are still out of the norm at 4,000 gallons compared to other cities,” explained Daviss.

But some neighbors disagree.

“25% increase is a lot of money, not everyone can afford that,” said Ulmer.

25 News spoke to one resident who said with constant water issues throughout the city, raising rates should not be an option.

“I still buy lots of water and I want to buy a house in Falls County, I've expressed that to many people. I love Marlin, I love Falls County but at this point, I just feel like there's no hope because 25% is a huge amount, our water rates are already high,” said Ulmer.

Some council members are also against the rate change.

“I understand, but I’m thinking about these poor people here in Marlin, Texas. They are struggling everyday to pay what you have now. Is there any other way we can possibly do this?” asked council member Scottie Henderson.

After more than 15 minutes of deliberation, the council decided they will conduct a rate study for the city soon, which will help them decipher the proper water rates for our neighbors.

“The city has bills to pay, and I’m trying to make sure we can pay our bills,” said Daviss.

