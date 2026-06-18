BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Four months after Nicole Winder disappeared, investigators with the Brazos County Sheriff's Office are still searching for answers.

Brazos County Sheriff's Office Nicole Winder.

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Nicole Winder missing for 4 months; Brazos County investigators continue search

Winder, 53, has been missing since February. The case began on Feb. 25, when a caller reported seeing a fire that led deputies to Winder's white Chevy truck burning at an oil well site off FM 974.

Ezekiel Ramirez Winder's white Chevy truck.

"This case started back in February 25th, and it started as a call that somebody had seen a fire," Nathan Dennis of the Brazos County Sheriff's Office said.

Since then, investigators have searched thousands of acres of land, followed leads across Brazos County and worked to piece together what happened to Winder, who is also known as Nikki.

Forensic testing confirmed blood found at the property where Winder was last seen belonged to her. Deputies have also asked the public for help identifying a Polaris UTV they believe may be connected to the case.

Ezekiel Ramirez Search teams looking for Nicole Winder.

Brazos County Sheriff's Office AcPolaris UTV investigators believe may be connected to the case.

"We've utilized drone technology, we've utilized boats, helicopters, canines, you know, we're doing everything that we can to find answers and to investigate the details and everything around Nicky's disappearance," Dennis said.

Community volunteers have spent months organizing searches and holding events to keep Winder's name in the public eye.

Ezekiel Ramirez Some community events in honor of Nicole Winder.

"I think it just highlights our community in general," Dennis said.

"They see loved ones and friends that are hurting and they want to support them and they too want to find the answers," Dennis said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Nathan Dennis of the Brazos County Sheriff's Office sharing details about the Nicole Winder case with 15 ABC.

Authorities say finding Winder remains their top priority.

"Our number one goal is finding Nikki, and we're gonna continue to investigate all the details of what happened with her disappearance," Dennis said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Brazos County Sheriff's Office at 979-361-4900.

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