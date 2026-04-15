New developments in Brazos County missing person investigation of Nicole Winder

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — The Brazos County Sheriff's Office released new information Wednesday on the search for Nicole 'Nikki' Winder.

The sheriff’s office says investigators executed search warrants at two properties along FM 974 connected to Dustin Winder, a 50-year-old Brazos County resident.

The department says Mr. Winder was taken into custody on a separate criminal offense, and no arrests have been made in direct connection to Nikki's disappearance.

Brazos County investigators said Winder was last seen February 25 in the 19000 block of FM 974. Shortly after, her disappearance was linked to an arson investigation when her truck was found burning.

Investigators previously released images to help identify leads in the case.

Watch coverage of the community rallying behind search efforts:

Community rallies to support search volunteers as Nicole Winder remains missing in Brazos County

This is an ongoing investigation. Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact the Brazos County Sheriff's Office at 979-361-4900.

