Brazos County Sheriff's Office seeks help identifying ATV in Nikki Winder disappearance

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Brazos County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying an ATV captured on camera near the area where Nicole "Nikki" Winder was last seen on the day she disappeared.

Brazos County Sheriff's Office Nicole Winder.

Investigators have located two images they believe are important to the case. Both were captured on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, between 3 and 4 p.m., in the area of FM 974 near Jack Creek Road. One image shows an ATV in the area. Investigators are attempting to identify the driver or owner of the ATV.

Brazos County Sheriff's Office

At this time, investigators do not know if the ATV or its operator is directly related to the investigation. They say it is possible the individual may have seen something that day or may have information that could assist investigators.

The second image captured in the area shows Nikki's white 2025 Chevy truck with black rims. Deputies later found the truck on fire, suspecting arson.

Brazos County Sheriff's Office

Investigators believe someone in the community may have seen either the ATV or Nikki's truck that same day.

You can find our previous coverage of Winder's disappearance here.

Anyone who may recognize the ATV, saw either vehicle, or has information related to Nikki's whereabouts is asked to contact the Brazos County Sheriff's Office at (979) 361-4900.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. The Brazos County Sheriff's Office said it remains committed to locating Nikki and continuing to support her family.

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