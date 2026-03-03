Community rallies to support volunteers searching for missing woman Nicole Winder in Brazos County

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Nearly a week after 53-year-old Nicole Winder disappeared, Brazos County neighbors are stepping up to support the volunteers searching for her.

Ezekiel Ramirez A statement from the Brazos County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say Winder was last seen around 3 p.m. last Wednesday in the 19000 block of FM 974 in Brazos County. Later that evening, crews found her vehicle on fire in the same area. Investigators confirmed it was Winder's truck and believe someone intentionally set it on fire.

Since then, volunteer search teams have been combing through large properties along FM 974 every day, hoping to find her.

Michael Marks, owner of Raging Bull Street Tacos, a local food truck in Brazos County, is among the community members who have joined the effort — donating meals to volunteers on the ground.

"It's heart wrenching. It's horrible, especially as just something like this to happen locally within our community," Marks said. "It's shocking, it's like, holy moly, this could happen to anybody."

Ezekiel Ramirez Michael Marks, owner of Raging Bull Street Tacos, shares his thoughts about the recent disappearance of Nicole Winder with 15 ABC.

Marks said his team joined other community groups to serve meals to those searching for Winder.

"I believe that day we donated around 30 or 40 meals for these individuals," Marks said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Michael Marks cooking in his food truck.

For Marks, the response reflects something deeper about what it means to be a neighbor.

"Community is the biggest thing. If there's no community, there's no us," Marks said.

"One thing we really believe in, you put good out, you get good back," Marks said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Michael Marks cooking in front of 15 ABC.

As the search continues, Marks said he hopes the family finds the answers they need.

"I really hope the family, you know, gets some closure and help out on what they need and they find her," Marks said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brazos County Sheriff's Office at 979-361-4900.

