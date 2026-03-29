BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Nicole Winder, a 53-year-old woman, has been missing for more than a month in Brazos County. 15 ABC have been following this story since the beginning, and neighbors are still working tirelessly to bring her home safely.

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One Month Later: Brazos County community continues search for 53-year-old Nicole Winder

"Her family, they deserve the answers to their questions about where their loved one is," Chuck Fleeger with Amber Alert Brazos Valley said.

It has been more than a month since Winder was last seen, and neighbors are still showing up to keep her name front and center.

Ezekiel Ramirez Chuck Fleeger with Amber Alert Brazos Valley shares his thoughts about the ongoing search for Nicole Winder with 15 ABC.

"Most missing person cases do resolve quickly and safely. To have one that has gone on for over a month is unusual," Fleeger said.

Brazos County investigators said Winder was last seen February 25 in the 19000 block of FM 974. Shortly after, her disappearance was linked to an arson investigation.

Brazos County Sheriff's Office Nicole Winder.

"Those are all very unusual occurrences and so because of her deep ties to the community, it has struck a chord with a lot of community members," Fleeger said.

On the one-month mark, more than 100 people gathered at the corner of William J. Bryan and Texas Avenue to raise awareness and show support for the search.

Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley Residents showing their support for Nicole Winder one month in.

"There were relatives out there. There were friends of Nikki that were out there. There were people who didn't even know her to remind people that she has not been found, that this case has not been resolved," Fleeger said.

15 ABC asked Fleeger what thoughts were going through his mind knowing that so many neighbors in our community are coming together to raise awareness.

Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley Neighbors showing their support for Nicole Winder one month in.

"I think it speaks to our community. Our community will mobilize and it does care about those among us," Fleeger said.

Fleeger said that kind of support makes a difference, especially as the family continues waiting for answers.

"It is the not knowing is the worst thing, and the longer that that time passes, that just it continues to mount and mount on them," Fleeger said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact the Brazos County Sheriff's Office at 979-361-4900.

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