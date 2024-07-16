Nexus Gaming to host NCAA 25 gaming tournament

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Everything old is new again as College Football 25 is taking over the gaming world.

For Nexus, a gaming center, the game will be included in their new tournament series.

"We have been waiting to relaunch our Nexus events for about a year now, and we're going huge with a battle of the banners series," said owner of Nexus, Zach Krizan.

"Now that we're here in a new location, relaunched, we're launching a basically a $40,000 series of 10 events."

Those 10 events will take place over the next 12 months — gamers from all over can take home bragging rights, and Nexus is going all out.

"We're expecting around 100 people — we're going to have a live production, YouTube stream, twitch stream and commentators, big prizes, thousands of dollars of prizes per event," Krizan said.

"The winners are going to get their names in the rafters hung up in the ceilings and so that should be a lot of fun."

Esports grow more every year, and Nexus embraces their community and hopes to see it expand more in the neighborhood.

"If I could be here 12 hours a day, seven days a week absolutely," said gamer and Nexus helper, Anthony Farris.

"I would love for this place to just blow up and just get, just keep building a community, get young kids in here to make friends."

"We keep partnering with schools — we partnered with the Baylor Esports club and Vanguard," Krizan said.

"You can see the growth and I don't think it's going down anytime soon — it's only going to move up."

The NCAA 25 tournament begins on August 17. For more information, head to Nexus' website.

