WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Texas has implemented new rules on the sale of hemp-derived THC products, banning sales to anyone under 21 and restricting locations near schools and churches.



New THC regulations in Texas take effect October 1, including a ban on sales to anyone under 21.

Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order directs the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) to enforce these rules statewide.

Local business owners like Rhiannon Yard of Hemp Gaia say they’re already in compliance, using ID scanners and supporting workforce training programs to uphold industry standards.

New THC sales rules take effect in Texas, local shops adapt

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I realize THC is intoxicating and it needs to be regulated just like alcohol and tobacco,” said the owner of Hemp Gaia Rhiannon Yard.

Earlier this month, Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order implementing new rules on the sale of THC products across Texas.

Enforcement begins this week — on October 1.

The regulations, issued by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, include age restrictions — banning sales of hemp-derived THC to anyone under 21.

“21 and over is pretty much common sense in this industry. We need to protect the rights of adults and minors,” said Yard.

Local business owners like Rhiannon Yard say the new rules haven’t been hard to adjust to.

“For us here at Hemp Gaia it’s just business as usual because I opened up age gating right out of the gate. I have all the equipment necessary to scan ID’s to make sure they are valid,” said Yard.

Giving me a glimpse at how things work.

Other restrictions include a ban on selling THC products within one thousand feet of schools, churches, and other sensitive locations.

And stores who fail to comply could risk losing their licenses.

To help others adapt, Yard recommends programs like CRAFT, which offer training to cannabis retailers and staff.

“They can actually implement workforce training for their employees and follow industry standards that are already put in place,” said Yard

The Texas Health Department will work with the Alcoholic Beverage Commission to enforce these new rules.

