Governor Abbott issues executive order to protect children from hemp products

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order Wednesday to protect children in the state of Texas from hemp products.

His executive order directs the Department of State Health Services (DSHS), the Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC), and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) to take immediate action to protect children from hemp-derived products, while also respecting federal law and the liberties of responsible adults.

“Texas will not wait when it comes to protecting children and families. While these products would still benefit from the kind of comprehensive regulation set by the Texas Legislature for substances like alcohol and tobacco, my executive order makes sure that kids are kept safe and parents have peace of mind now, and that consumers know the products they purchase are tested and labeled responsibly.” - Gov. Greg Abbott

The executive order directs the following agency actions:



DSHS and TABC must ban sales to minors and require verification of government-issued ID at the point of sale. Failure to do can result in the loss of a retailer’s license.

DSHS must review existing rules for possible revision, including strengthening testing and labeling requirements to ensure informed consumers, increasing licensing fees to facilitate enforcement, and improving recordkeeping to assist agency oversight.

DSHS, TABC and DPS must coordinate and increase enforcement across the state, in partnership with local law enforcement agencies.

TABC, DSHS, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and other agencies will conduct a study on a comprehensive regulatory model that's similar to House Bill 309. This framework would provide a safe, transparent and enforceable system that cracks down on abuse while also preserving adult access to legal products.

You can view the full executive order here: