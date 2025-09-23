Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission bans sale of hemp products to customers under 21

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) has adopted two emergency rules banning the sale of consumable hemp products to minors. These new regulations also require TABC-licensed businesses to check customer IDs to make sure they are 21 and older before completing sales.

Enforcement will begin Oct. 1, according to TABC officials.

The rules were adopted during TABC’s commission meeting on Sept. 23 are effective immediately after being submitted to the Texas Register.

“TABC has a statutory responsibility to ensure its license holders do not impede the general welfare, health, and safety of Texas communities. The commission’s actions today are a reasonable measure within its authority to help protect children across this state. As TABC works to enforce these new rules, we’ll be providing the alcoholic beverage industry with education and resources to help them comply and conduct responsible sales of consumable hemp products.” - Thomas Graham, Executive Director of TABC

The emergency measures are part of the agency’s ongoing implementation of Executive Order GA-56, which was issued by Gov. Greg Abbott on Sept. 10. The order directs TABC and the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) to enforce a statewide ban on selling consumable hemp products to minors, among other requirements.

Under TABC Administrative Rule 51.1, license and permit holders are prohibited from selling, offering to sell, serving or delivering consumable hemp products to anyone under the age of 21.

Administrative Rule 51.2 requires businesses to verify a customer’s age before making a sale. Businesses that violate these rules risk having their TABC license or permit canceled.

The emergency rules will remain in effect for 120 days, with an optional 60-day extension if needed.

TABC plans to advance the rules through the standard rulemaking process this fall, with the proposals set for the Commission’s November meeting and formal adoption expected in January 2026.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.