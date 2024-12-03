New Texas bill makes it easier for parents to enroll children without immunizations

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A bill has been filed in the Texas House that would make it easier for children without immunizations to enroll in school.

25' News talked to State Representative Pat Curry about his proposed bill.

Curry said that getting a child into school without immunizations is a lengthy process.

“The current process is a parent sends a form to HHSC, a form is mailed to the parent, they complete the form, they must get it notarized, then send it back to the state, and the state sends it to the school district," Curry said. "And to what end?”

State Representative Pat Curry filed House Bill 1082, making it easier for parents to enroll their students without immunizations.

“It’s a ridiculous process, and this bill is to fix that and allow parents to deal with the school and put their kid in class so we’re going to cut out the fat and have medical freedom," Curry said.

We spoke to Jackie Schlegel with Texans for Medical Freedom, who’s familiar with the parent’s struggles.

“Parents have requested their forms and are in limbo waiting on the result," Schlegel said.

The State of Texas already protects a parent's right to choose immunization for their children.

“We don’t know the fiscal impact, but there is an entire department that hires a department, and it’s unnecessary red tape," Schlegel said.

She’s pushing for Curry’s bill to pass.

“This process has all kinds of issues, and our goal is to streamline it and get it between the school nurse and the parent," Curry said.

We’ll follow this bill and others through the legislative session, which begins January 14th.