New surveillance video in deadly shooting at Church's Chicken

WACO, Texas — One person is dead and a 24-year-old man is injured after a shooting outside Church's Chicken on Waco Drive. Residents say nothing like this has happened in the area before.



The shooting occurred Thursday evening at the corner of Waco Drive and Clifton Street.

Local residents expressed concern for their safety, with one anonymous neighbor saying the incident was unprecedented in their 20+ years in the neighborhood.

The Waco Police Department has identified 30-year-old Jeromy Munoz as the victim who died

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One person is dead and another injured after a shooting outside a Church's Chicken restaurant in Waco.

Police responded to the corner of Waco Drive and Clifton Street just after 7:15 p.m. Thursday evening, where they found one person dead at the scene. That person has been identified as Jeromy Munoz.

A 24-year-old man was also injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital. He is now listed in stable condition.

A nearby business provided surveillance video showing police and crowds forming outside the Church's Chicken on East Waco Drive.

"Yesterday me and my husband we were waiting for our favorite show to come on and we heard like 6-8 shots," said one resident who asked to remain anonymous out of fear for her safety.

"That's when we heard the ambulance and we came outside and that's when we saw all the police presence," she said.

Neighbors and nearby businesses who have been in the area for more than 20 years said this type of incident is unprecedented in their neighborhood.

"No, it was a shock really, cause Church's is really busy, nothing ever like this," said the anonymous resident when asked if incidents like this happen often in the neighborhood.

The shooting has left residents concerned about their safety.

"A little unsafe cause I'm right here, the Church's is across the street. It makes me nervous, but I can't afford to move, guess I'll just have to stay in my house like I do," the resident said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

If you have any information, you can call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500. You can also submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-HELP(4357). If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $2,000.

