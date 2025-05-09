New safety efforts underway for Midway ISD students, pedestrians who commute along Hewitt Drive

HEWITT, Texas (KXXV) — New safety efforts are underway to help Midway ISD students, pedestrians, and bicyclists who commute along Hewitt Drive.

Back in November of 2023, we reported on a student being hit and injured by a school bus at the intersection of Hewitt Drive and Regal Road.

Neighbor Stephen Goin doesn’t have a car right now and walks everywhere.

He told our 25 News' Bobby Poitevint he'll be walking along Hewitt Drive more often, passing through the Regal Road and Panther Way portion, to get to his new job soon.

“Where I start off at, there’s a sidewalk over by the Hewitt mall" he said “Other than that, you’re pretty much using the shoulder. It’s not too bad. I mean, I guess if you’re not use to it— It might kinda freak you out a little bit.”

Over two days during December of 2023, Texas A&M Transportation Institute reported 246 pedestrians and 20 bicyclists passed through the intersection of Panther Way and Hewitt Drive.

The report highlighted that 73% of them were teenagers.

“The goal there (between Regal Road and Panther Way) is to improve the safety conditions around the Midway Middle School," said Dr. Mukesh Kumar.

He is the director of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization, which oversees the project.

“So we are trying to make that area — redesign it and come up with a demonstration project, test out different configurations so that we know what is the best solution that works for both the vehicular movement on Hewitt Drive as well as bike and pedestrian movement across Hewitt Drive to/back and forth from the school to the businesses" Dr. Kumar said.

He said there's still lots to be done as they’re in the early stages of planning — such as testing and demonstration projects — to see what works best in the area along with engagement meetings and additional public meetings to come.

He said much of that will occur over the next six months and beyond.

Dr. Kumar said Midway ISD staff have been very "valuable" in helping and providing input.

Stephen would like to see a sidewalk in the area, if not a bike lane or both, as he plans to get a bicycle soon.

Now, funding for these demonstration projects is coming from the federal grant program called Safe Streets and Roads for All, Dr. Kumar told 25 News.

He said, right now, they’re still working to secure funding for any long-term permanent solution but those efforts will heighten following the outcome of the demonstration projects.

A project website is expected to be launched in the coming weeks that will have dates for public meeting and contact information for staff members involved.

That site is expected to up on the City of Waco’s Metropolitan Planning Organization’s website.

Dr. Kumar said during these future demonstration projects — any potential impacts to driver's commutes would be very minimum as he said the Waco MPO would not want to cause a disruption for drivers or other commuters. Keep in mind, Dr. Kumar said, we’re at least six months out from those projects even beginning.

Follow Bobby on social media!