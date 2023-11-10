Midway Middle School student struck by school bus, injured Friday

WACO, Texas – A Midway Middle School student was injured Friday when he was struck by a school bus at Regal Drive and Hewitt Drive.

In correspondence with parents, Principal Jay Fischer said: “I want to reassure you that, despite the unsettling nature of the situation, the student's injuries are non-life-threatening, and he is currently receiving appropriate medical attention.”

“Please be assured that we are actively investigating the incident in full cooperation with law enforcement,” Fischer said. “Our commitment to continuously improving the overall safety of our school environment remains steadfast.”

Fischer said it should serve as a reminder to “exercise heightened caution and safety while driving in school zones.”

“With the recent time change resulting in darker mornings and the possibility of drizzling weather, it is crucial to be vigilant on the roads,” Fischer said. “Additionally, we request that you take a moment to review pedestrian safety with your student.”

25 News will provide additional details as they become available.