New report details school employee misconduct in Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — A first-of-its-kind report shows thousands of school children are abused by educators and the crimes are rarely investigated.

25 News’ Lauren Adams spoke to the organization that conducted the report and they say they’re hoping to get new laws implemented.

The report called “State-Sponsored Child Abuse” details school employee misconduct in Texas — the report shows 1,028 accounts of sexual misconduct, 73 percent not investigated.

There are 4,144 instances of violence by school employees and 74 percent not investigated.

There are 1,412 accounts of inappropriate relationships with students.

"The number of reports is the most shocking — you’re talking about 6,888 reports of sex and violence perpetrated by school employees on Texas children — that’s shocking," said Aileen Blachowski with Texas Ed 911.

The report recommends, among other things, to create an independent Office of Inspector General for Texas taxpayer funded education.

They also suggest closing loopholes which allows criminals in Texas schools to walk free.

Texas Education 911 is getting attention from Texas lawmakers who have filed several bills to change laws.

"We are just pleased to see they are working, and we believe more bills will be filed," Blachowski said.

She reminds parents that sovereign immunity exists, and she says it protects educators from lawsuits and they’re seldom criminally prosecuted.

She advises parents to go outside the school system to report a problem.

"If parents find themselves with a problem with a teacher or employee, I would recommend contacting outside law enforcement immediately," Blachowski said.

"So far, I haven’t seen that local ISDs haven’t shown they can be unbiased or fair."

