New homes on the rise as McGregor faces growing housing demand

McGregor is developing a 28-acre subdivision with over 100 homes to accommodate rapid population growth.

Job creation from major companies like SpaceX and EFC Gases is driving increased housing demand.

Construction is set to begin in early 2025, marking a major step in the city’s expansion.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Across the board maybe all development isn’t good development, but the development that we’re seeing out in McGregor is demand driven,” said local realtor Cory Duncan.

The city of McGregor has a population of 6,000 people.

But as the community continues to grow - the city says there’s a need for more homes.

And that’s why a new subdivision is currently in the works - spreading 28 acres and bringing more than 100 homes to our community.

The city of McGregor is home to several internationally recognized businesses including SpaceX, Knauf - and the newest addition, EFC gases.

A company that has already brought more than 180 jobs to the city.

“ With that many jobs coming and what we have online already with the industrial park, the city of McGregor does need a significant number of single family housing. This is just showing that McGregor is growing pretty rapidly,” said McGregor Assistant City Manager and City Planner Bryan LeMeilleur.

And it’s a place local real estate agents tell 25 news our neighbors want to be.

“The demand has been steady and increasing, as we've seen these large, internationally recognized businesses come in and choose McGregor as their base for operations or their expansion of operations. And so with that development on the commercial side comes new jobs, more revenue and more income for the city,” said Duncan,

“And so with that, it's kind of like the perfect equation for more real estate development.”

The subdivision located east of 317 and North of Amsler park is expected to begin construction in the first quarter of 2025.

