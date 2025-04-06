New details on former Valley Mills police chief leads to new charges

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KXXV) — The Bosque County Sheriff's Department is charging former Valley Mills Police Chief Matthew Cantrell with six new charges



Cantrell's bond was set at $1,500 for each account

Cantrell worked part-time while claiming he was working in Valley Mills.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Our 25News crew obtained the complaint affidavit filed in Bosque County, accusing former Valley Mills Police Chief Matthew Cantrell of using his city-issued credit card to put gas in his and his wife's personal vehicles.

The affidavit states Cantrell used the fleet gas card while off-duty from November 2024 to January 2025 — despite having a ‘take home” vehicle for his commute to and from home.

The affidavit also shows from October 2024 to January 2025, Cantrell worked part-time for a security firm in Dallas while filling out time cards claiming he was working in Valley Mills.

As our crews first reported to you, Cantrell and one of his officers, Solomon Omotoya, were arrested in early March for abuse of official capacity.

Earlier this week, both men filed suit against the city of Valley Mills, claiming they were wrongfully terminated.

Our crews reached out to several city council members who hired Cantrell for comment about his recent arrests but have not heard back yet.

