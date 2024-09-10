New court documents filed in Lorena ISD lawsuit after teacher sexually abused 2 female students

LORENA, Texas (KXXV) — A lawsuit against Lorena ISD and the school’s principal is still ongoing after a male teacher sexually abused two students at Lorena Primary.

25 News spoke to a parent to get the latest.

Lane Wakefield moved his children out of Lorena Primary because the principal, April Jewel, is still at the school.

Many parents want Jewell gone because they say she didn’t do enough to stop the sexual abuse.

"Parents aren’t trying to throw the principal under the bus, but looking out for own children," Wakefield said.

This all comes after Lorena Primary substitute teacher Nicholas Scott Crenshaw was found guilty of sexually assaulting two female students.

The victim’s parents filed a lawsuit against Lorena ISD and Principal April Jewell claiming she covered up the sexual assault.

Jane Doe’s parents have filed new court documents with sworn affidavits from the school employees who say Jewell didn’t investigate, reprimand, or discipline Crenshaw.

"We’re all wondering why would they hang on to a principal who has sworn affidavits in court," Wakefield said.

So far Jewell has lost two appeals already — her final one is in the fifth circuit court of appeals in New Orleans.

Wakefield says they are trying to see if someone from Austin will oversee this case and others like it.

"Seeing if the state will open an Office for Investigator General of Education so you have a third party instead of just the school board which could have a conflict," Wakefield said.

Lorena ISD maintains their innocence saying:

“Lorena ISD did not look the other way or take any actions that made it easier for Crenshaw to commit his crimes. We are confident in the judicial system and Lorena ISD’s position is to allow the legal process to run its course.”

If the appeal is dismissed, the case will go to trial next October.