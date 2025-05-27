New bill helps voters get rid of rogue county officials

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — There’s a bill that passed allowing you to get rid of rogue county officials.

25 News talked to Waco’s Representative Pat Curry about the bill he authored.

In one of the biggest election integrity bills of the session, HB 2715, known as “The People’s Veto”, gives a transparent process to petition for the removal of county-level officials.

Representative Curry tells 25 News this is a game-changer when it comes to politicians following the law.

“This is a major fix. I worked hard on this bill. I kept it quiet until it passed, "State Representative Pat Curry said.

The simple change to the county code ensures that the legal process will remain the same, except that the petition to remove an official will be presented to a presiding judge instead of a local prosecuting attorney.

The governor appoints presiding judges.

25 News asked Curry why he kept the bill quiet. Curry says, “There are some corrupt officials in our state, and they live in a protected status. So when I saw things happening dealing with the border, I went to work on this before the election.”

Representative Curry says he is not aware of any rogue county officials in McLennan County that this bill will affect. Curry told 25 News' Lauren Adams that when there’s a group that’s protected, that’s a problem.

“This isn’t just about going after people. It’s just about making sure strikes are called. That if someone thinks about doing it, they don’t do it. So more prevention than anything," Curry said.

Any individual can petition to remove a county official as long as they’ve lived in the county for six months.