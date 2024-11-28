New bill filed by Pat Curry would make JROTC courses count as CTE classes

WOODWAY, Texas (KXXV) — State Representative Pat Curry has filed a bill to make JROTC a CTE course. He tells 25 News this would mean more money for the schools and more JROTC programs across the state.

Pat Curry’s son was a Junior ROTC member at Midway ISD.

The newest state representative says the JROTC program is great for future success. He says, “The friends he made, the discipline, and the leadership he learned. He was in color guard and became the leader. He learned skill sets he uses today.”

Curry has filed House Bill 1079 for the 2025 session, which would make JROTC courses count as Career and Technical Education, or CTE classes.

Curry says, “This bill allows for those courses to count as CTE. It could also be dual courses.

If the bill passes, schools would get more money for JROTC students from the state. The school would get a 28% increase in funding for the students who enroll and 47% increase in funding for the students who take both courses and land in the higher level class which is what they call the junior officer training program.

Curry says, “So it’s a big deal. The basic allotment is 6,100 and if you add 3 thousand to that you’re going to have schools wanting more JROTC students I’ll tell you that.”

The money would come from the state as they typically hand out bonuses for the CTE classes.