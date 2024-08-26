Neighbors in Marlin work to make improvements to Falconer Stamp Center

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — “We are in dire need of fixing our building up so we can give back to the community,” said President of the Falconer Stamp Center Albert Manigo.

Neighbors in Marlin are leaning on the community for help as they work to reopen a building that holds a lot of history for those who live here

The Falconer Stamp Center in Marlin was once used as the first library that African-American students were allowed to use within the city.

It then became a place for reunions , gatherings, and celebrations.

Since COVID-19 the center has received little funding.

But President of the center Albert Manigo said they’re working to get things back to where they once were.

“If they want to have class reunions, family reunions, or any type of event. Once we get it fixed back up going right then we should be able to function here,” said Manigo.

The center is in need of both volunteers and donations to get things repaired.

Manigo told 25 News the Falls County Commissioner Court has already provided some assistance by giving grant money.

“We used that and we have new plumbing , we have new electricity , and we have new materials that’s paid for. All of that stuff is ready to go but we can’t put it in there right now because it’s not suitable,” said Manigo.

Representatives from the group said they’re hoping the center can be repaired and used for after school programs, GED programs, a place to feed the less fortunate, and even a robotics club for the students in our community.

“This would be the place because we need a small place and I feel like this would be the place for us to be able to have the training and children come out,” said Falconer Center Representative Hermetta Paul.

An effort we’re told will help benefit the entire community.

“We’re just asking for volunteers please. Come out here and support us. The only thing we’re trying to do is give back to the community to make Falls County and Marlin, Texas a much better place,” said Manigo.

If you'd like to help support the Falconer Stamp Center through volunteer work or donations you can reach out to Falconer Center representatives or president Albert Manigo.

