Neighbors in Marlin prepare for first ever Turkey and Tinsel Vendor Market

MARLIN, Texas — "The one thing you see in this community is that there are not a lot of opportunities for the community to come together and celebrate things like this," Marlin Business owner Katelyn Smith said.

Katelyn Smith owns a local business in Marlin, Vonnie & Kate Creations.

Smith spent the last few weeks preparing for the city's first-ever Turkey and Tinsel Vendor Market.

"Being able to shop small is very important to all of us," Smith said.

Saturday's event will include more than 15 local vendors, food trucks, games, and more.

And it's a great opportunity for our neighbors to support the small businesses in our community.

"It varies from baked goods, cups, and tumblers, crocheted items, wreaths, all of your Christmas decor; we have a huge variety," Smith said.

With less than 6,000 people living in Marlin, this event is essential in helping the community and local economy grow.

But organizers say there's more to offer than just shopping.

"Our law enforcement is trying to come out and interact with our kids and community members and try to bridge that gap," Smith said. "It's really sad when we see the division in our community, and the fact that several vendors want to come out and help bridge that gap is huge for the community."

Katelyn is glad to be giving back to her community the best way she knows.

"I have grown to love this community so much, and I think that having a heart for this community and the effort to see the good and help other people see the good is more important than a business opportunity, any day," Smith said.

The event takes place on Saturday, November 23 and will be at the Falls County Courthouse located off of 123 Bridge Street Marlin, Texas.

It will last 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

