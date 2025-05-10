Neighbors in Lacy Lakeview advocate for adding a light by bridge on Mesquite Tree Road

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — Residents living near a bridge on Mesquite Tree Road at Crest Drive are raising safety concerns about insufficient lighting in the area, making it difficult for drivers to see the bridge at night.

Carmen Jones, who has lived in the area for decades, crosses the bridge multiple times daily and said the lack of lighting creates hazardous conditions, especially in bad weather.

"It's not sufficient lighting for night driving," Jones said.

The bridge serves as an important connector to several subdivisions, making it a busy thoroughfare for local residents.

"Now many times at nighttime for sure I know to go much slower than the speed limit because if you don't, especially when it's raining and that blacktop and the rain and everything, you can easily either slide or you can easily miss that bridge, turning onto mesquite off of crest," Jones said.

Another neighbor, who spoke off camera, agreed with Jones, adding that improvements are needed before an accident occurs.

"I have actually seen people almost miss it and have to throw on brakes and make a quick turn or back up. It really needs to have a light on this side of Mesquite Tree Road," Jones added.

Jones has previously contacted the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) about the issue. In response, TxDOT installed reflectors, but some have since been knocked down.

"I know by speaking with a couple of people, that is a concern. It's a concern," Jones said.

When contacted about the situation, TxDOT provided a statement to 25 News:

"TxDOT has heard from the community regarding the bridge at Crest Drive and Mesquite Tree Road. In response, TxDOT installed delineation and reflectors at the bridge to increase visibility and enhance the safety of the intersection. TxDOT will continue to monitor this location and adjust safety elements as warranted." TxDOT Waco

The closest street light to the bridge is currently located across the street, next to TSTC.

TxDOT also told 25 News that the crash history of the intersection does not warrant safety illumination.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

