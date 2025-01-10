Neighbors fight back as development plans in Thorndale shift from fourplexes to duplexes

THORNDALE, Texas (KRHD) — Neighbors in Thorndale are still voicing concerns over a proposed housing development, originally planned as two-story fourplexes but now modified to single-story duplexes.



Developers changed their project plans after facing pushback from neighbors living near N. 6th Street.

Local residents like Nate Jones said he's still concerned about safety issues, drainage issues, privacy, traffic, noise, and community stability, arguing that many of their concerns remain unaddressed even with the change to duplexes.

He says he and other community members plan to keep attending meetings and contacting city leaders to voice their opposition.

Thorndale City Council members tabled the issue for another 30 days until they had "more time to review developers plans," according to the city administrator.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"How did you first hear about a new development going right across from your property, behind your neighbor's home?" 15ABC asked.

"In the newspaper," Thorndale resident Larry Niemtschk said.

That's where it all started for neighbors like Larry Niemtschk —

"I'm for progress and everything," he said.

The fight against proposed two-story fourplexes on North 6th Street in Thorndale.

"I think that the, you know, apartment complexes don't belong in the residential section," Niemtschk said.

But neighbors like Nate Jones tell me the fight isn't over yet.

Developers are now planning to build single-story duplexes.

"Just because we had a petition for a proposed fourplex housing development does not nullify a lot of the concerns that we already had based upon a lot of those things. You're still planning to build these duplexes on the property line," Jones said.

Neighbors have been protesting against the project since August, voicing concerns about safety, drainage, privacy, traffic, and noise.

"There's unpredictable transients and safety issues when it comes to just the community stability and some of the population concerns," he said.

So, they're planning to keep up the fight.

"The next step is just going to be continuing to show up at the meetings and continuing to reach out to our city leaders," Jones said.

15ABC reached out to the city who said in a statement that the "city council felt that they needed more time to review the developer's plans."

