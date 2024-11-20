Thorndale residents voice concerns over possible housing development

THORNDALE, Texas (KRHD) — Homeowners are concerned about a potential housing development along North 6th Street in Thorndale that could border their property.



The development could add 9 or 10 fourplexes and 36 to 40 housing units along North 6th Street.

The property would border homes along Wuencshe Street and Frederick Lane.

Residents concerned about noise, privacy, drainage, and traffic have started a petition against the development, which has gathered around 250 signatures.

According to the city, the developer has "tabled" the proposal for now but is unsure if they can present new plans to the council in December.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Thorndale residents are used to no traffic, little noise, and privacy in their small Central Texas town and want to keep it that way.

"I have lived here since 1969, and my wife was born in 1950, and she's been here all her life," Ted Merz, a resident, said. "Many of these folks have been here for several years, and it's home to them."

However, a possible housing development off 6th Street threatens that, and Ted Merz told 15ABC it's right in his backyard.

"There are some grave concerns," Merz said.

Developers proposed a plan in August that could add nine to ten four-plexes in the area, a total of 36 to 40 units.

It would border the homes along Frederick and Wuencshe streets, bringing up many concerns like noise and privacy.

"Two-story duplexes that are approximately 15 feet off the property lines here, we've lost our privacy, especially with the pool," Merz said.

"Our concern is the runoff and erosion factors of flooding, as the people along the Street have experienced. Safety for not only residents but especially the children," Merz said.

And resources like water to support everyone.

Ted told 15ABC the community had gotten about 250 signatures on a petition against the development.

"It's of a grave concern, and we'd like to see it stopped," Merz said.

He says he knows growth is coming, but it should be reasonable.

"We have a couple of neighbors over here who expressed their concern because they just recently moved in, saying they were looking for peace, quiet, and a nice, content little community," Merz said.

Now, they're concerned that may not happen."

