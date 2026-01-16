GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Thursday marked one year since Navasota Police Sergeant Mark Butler was killed in the line of duty, and the community came together to honor his memory with a barbecue fundraiser outside City Hall.

Navasota Police Department Sergeant Mark Butler.

Neighbors come together to honor fallen police sergeant Mark Butler with barbecue fundraiser

Neighbors hosted the barbecue plate sale to raise money for new highway signs — a lasting tribute to Butler's service and sacrifice. The community is working to rename a stretch of Highway 6 after the fallen sergeant.

"We planned this specifically on today's day so we don't ever, ever forget," Navasota Police Chief Mike Mize said.

Navasota Police Chief Mike Mize

One year after Butler died in the line of duty, his memory still lives strong in Navasota. The barbecue fundraiser aimed to raise nearly $40,000 for two memorial signs along Highway 6 from Navasota to College Station — the stretch of highway named in honor of Butler.

The new highway signs the fundraiser funds are going towards.

"It's a selfless duty that he did, he gave his life to protect. And, not many people would do that," Brazos County resident Pamela Rick said.

Brazos County resident Pamela Rick

Smoke rose from barbecue pits Thursday, but this was about more than food. Neighbors stopped by all day — some who knew Butler, and others just wanting to say thank you.

Neighbors at the bar-b-q plate sale in Navasota.

Rick taught at Navasota Junior High, where Butler served as the school resource officer.

"Just think it's a very important thing that we're doing for him," Rick said.

Neighbors at the bar-b-q plate sale in Navasota.

Grimes County resident Samantha Gonzales also remembered Butler fondly.

"I wish I got to know him better, but what I did know of him, he was very nice, and I miss him," Gonzales said.

Grimes County resident Samantha Gonzales

For his fellow officers, the community's support eased a hard anniversary.

"We're a small department. This was family. We lost a family member," Mize said. "But he's probably just rolling around like smiling ear to ear right now like it's all for me."

A t-shirt honoring Mark Butler.

The community's unity in honoring Butler reflects the tight-knit nature of the area.

"If something happens to one of us, you know, it's not about race, religion, or who you are. Everybody just pulls together like a big family here," Gonzales said. "Mark Butler will always remain here. Sergeant Mark Butler."

Neighbors at the bar-b-q plate sale in Navasota.

Mize said they won't know if they've hit their fundraising goal until the event is over. 15 ABC will bring updates as soon as they're available.

