NAVASOTA, Texas (KRHD) — A portion of State Highway 6 will soon bear the name of Navasota Police Sergeant Mark Butler, who died in the line of duty while preventing a wrong-way driver from striking other motorists.

Now, the community is coming together to raise $40,000 for the signage fee to honor Butler's life, legacy, and ultimate sacrifice he made to protect the community.

Honoring a hero: Navasota Police Department fundraising to rename highway after fallen officer

"It's well deserved. It's a great honor to do that for him. There was a lot of evil in the world that day, and he stopped it," said Brian Colbert, a local resident.

On January 15, 2025, a suspect fleeing College Station police at speeds exceeding 100 mph entered the northbound lanes of Highway 6, driving the wrong way.

An investigation found Butler placed his patrol vehicle directly in the suspect's path to prevent the wrong-way driver from striking other drivers. Witnesses credited his split-second decision with saving lives, though he died in the crash.

In May, the Texas State Legislature passed House Bill 3510 to designate a stretch of Highway 6 between College Station and Navasota as "Sergeant Mark Butler Memorial Highway."

"I just think that the renaming of the highway would just be an honor for him, being that he gave his life in the line of duty, and in that exact spot is where they're asking for the renaming of that highway to be," said Swank Backhus with Navasota Police Department.

To help raise the $40,000 fee for the signage, Navasota PD is holding a fundraiser on Jan. 15, 2026 — the one-year anniversary of Butler's death.

They have 15 items for a raffle drawing, including guns donated by members of the department. The officers will also be selling BBQ plates that day at City Hall.

With community donations, they are about halfway to the goal, and they want to hand over the $40,000 check on that anniversary date.

"I think it's a very honorable and respectful thing to do for Sergeant Butler. He was very valued in the community and it just shows some respect for our officers," said Michelle Vacante, a local resident.

"With the fundraiser that we have going on, I hope it's going to be a big outcome, and a lot of people will show up and support the fundraiser that way we could get his name on Highway 6," said Martin Solis, a local resident.

Backhus said the memorial will serve as a lasting reminder of Butler's sacrifice.

"Anytime anybody passes that sign, they just know that was a man full of love and wanted to protect his community and that he gave the ultimate sacrifice and I think it's well deserved," Backhus said.

There is a memorial fund set up at Citizens State Bank in Navasota, Caldwell, Snook, Somerville and a few other branches. For more information, contact Navasota City Hall at 936-825-6475

