Navasota mourns the loss of beloved police sergeant Mark Butler

NAVASOTA, Texas (KRHD) — Neighbors in Navasota mourn the loss of Navasota Police Sergeant Mark Butler, who died while protecting our neighbors during a police chase.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

15ABC asked Alan Lamascus what kind of impact does Sergeant Butler's death have on the Navasota community.

"Nobody wakes up in the morning and say, 'hey, i'm not coming home,' you know, so that's pretty shocked to everybody in a small community here," he said.

Our neighbors in Navasota are mourning the loss of Navasota Police Sergeant Mark Butler.

"It's, you know, it's pretty devastating to a lot of people," Lamascus said.

Butler died after his police vehicle was hit head-on during a police pursuit on Wednesday afternoon.

"You just never realize really how close you are to something like that taking place right here down the street from the house," Navasota resident Bryan Latham said.

College Station Police said the suspect tried to cash a fake check and took off in her vehicle.

Investigators say she then drove into oncoming traffic on Highway Six.

"It's just kind of eye-opening at how close we are to, you know, things you don't realize could happen right here in our community," Latham said.

Bryan Latham told15ABC hearing about this incident made him hug his family a little tighter.

Ezekiel Ramirez Bryan Latham shares his thoughts over the unexpected death of Sergeant Mark Butler.

"Definitely makes you think about the people that you know and all the lives that he saved. I mean, it could have been my wife or myself with our children in the car that he saved that day," he said.

Alan Lamascus believes while the community will grieve this loss, it will come together to support each other during this difficult time.

Ezekiel Ramirez Alan Lamascus shares his thoughts over the unexpected death of Sergeant Mark Butler.

"It's going to be tough, but, you know, it's a small community, and we'll help them out. You know, get them together in this type of stuff, come together," he said.