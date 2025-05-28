Highway to honor fallen Navasota officer approved by legislature

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — House Bill 3510, authored by State Rep. Trey Wharton (HD 12), has unanimously passed both chambers of the Texas Legislature and is now headed to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk. The legislation would designate a portion of State Highway 6—between College Station and Navasota—as the “Sergeant Mark Butler Memorial Highway.”

Sergeant Mark Butler, a Navasota police officer and U.S. Army veteran, was killed in the line of duty on January 15, 2025. He died while responding to a high-speed police pursuit involving a suspect driving the wrong way on the highway.

Butler served with the Navasota Police Department for nearly four years. He is remembered for his dedication to public service and is survived by his wife, Evette Fannin Butler, and their two sons, Elias and Ezra.

“This designation will serve as a symbol of the sacrifice Sergeant Butler and his family made to protect others,” said Rep. Wharton. “Every driver on this highway will be reminded of his courage and commitment.”

The Texas Department of Transportation will install memorial signs at each end and key points along the highway, funded entirely by private donations from the community.

If signed into law, the designation will take effect on September 1, 2025.

