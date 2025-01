WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Authorities have identified the driver involved in the two-vehicle crash that killed a Navasota police officer.

Kimberly Lannigan, 59, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was driving the Jeep involved in the collision, officials said.

The Navasota Police Department’s Chevrolet Tahoe had its emergency lights and siren activated at the time of the crash, according to investigators.

The incident remains under investigation.

