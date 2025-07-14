Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Neighborhood Check-in: July 14

Neighborhood Check-Ins Graphic
25 News
Neighborhood Check-Ins Graphic
Posted
Neighborhood Check-in: July 14

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Local emergency management is asking residents to sign up for county emergency alert systems to stay informed during emergencies and severe weather events.
Read more here.

KERR COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — "This was truly a catastrophic, traumatic event for all of us, for the entire mystic community. I mean, it will probably be forever changed," said Margaret Donnelly, a former Camp Mystic camper and counselor.
Read more here.

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple High School football player Jamarion Carlton selects Baylor University as his college football destination.
Read more here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood