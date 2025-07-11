Brazos Valley emergency management asking neighbors to register for alert systems

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Local emergency management is asking residents to sign up for county emergency alert systems to stay informed during emergencies and severe weather events.

The system allows officials to quickly notify neighbors about potential dangers, from severe weather to evacuation orders.

Tyler Dupnick Example of a flood warning on the Code Red emergency alert system app.

"This is a way for us to be able to alert you of different activities and different emergencies that might be happening," said Duane Strange, Emergency Management Coordinator for Burleson County.

Emergencies can happen quickly, so preparation is key.

"They could be better prepared for emergencies and it will help us to get the message to them a lot quicker," Strange said.

The alert system provides critical information when time is of the essence.

"If you can send out messages to phones to let them know, hey, you need to shelter in place, we need you to evacuate, you have this weather event that's fixing to happen," Strange said.

Burleson County Emergency Management helps our neighbors be ready for emergencies through the Code Red emergency alert system.

Tyler Dupnick The Code Red emergency alert system has several notification options.

"They can receive it at their home, they can receive it on their cell phone, they can get text messages, emails, or it can go to the app," Strange said.

Strange tells 15 ABC that registering for Code Red can be done on the Burleson County website.

Tyler Dupnick On the Burleson County website homepage, scroll down to the Code Red box and click "Sign Up".

15 ABC asked Strange what the benefits are in being signed up for these types of notifications.

"You got flash flood warnings that are coming, maybe I shouldn't drive through that low water crossing. Maybe if I'm going somewhere I should leave a little bit sooner because it might be a flood."

Strange says they need more folks to be registered and added what you should know before you call it a night.

"Especially if we know that there's weather coming, if you're gonna go to bed at night, to not leave your phone on silent," Strange said. "And then to go on the settings on your phone and to make sure that you have all your alerts enabled so that way when National Weather Service or we send you something that they'll be able to get them."

While Burleson County uses Code Red, Strange noted that different counties use various emergency alert systems, so residents should check their specific county's website to register for local alerts.

Tyler Dupnick Duane Strange, Emergency Management Coordinator for Burleson County, talks with 15 ABC.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.