NBA Finals: Game 7 preview, Winner Takes All

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KXXV) — Game seven. A term every sports fan loves to hear.

The last game seven we had was in 2016 where a LeBron James led Cleveland Cavaliers pulled off the upset in a 3-1 comeback against the 73-9 Golden State Warriors. James would win his third MVP.

This series has a similar feel to it as the juggernaut Oklahoma City Thunder have struggled to put away the underdog Pacers. Indiana has become one of the most memorable Cinderella postseason teams in NBA history.

The Thunder had a chance to put away the series at Indiana for game six but the Pacers dismantled the Thunder in 108-91 victory.

The reigning regular season MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looks to lift his team to their first NBA Championship as the Pacers also look for their first franchise title.

Game seven of the NBA finals is set for Sunday at 7 p.m. on Channel 25.

Follow Shahji on social media!