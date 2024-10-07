'My life's purpose': Sobriety advocate completes 121st Ironman in Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — “Having the Ironman has taken a negative addiction with drugs and alcohol and put it into a new focus of great sober living,” said athlete Todd Crandell.

As thousands packed the city of Waco for the 6th annual Ironman 70.3, one man used it as an opportunity to raise awareness for mental health and addiction.

Crandell is an all-world athlete who spent 13 years struggling with drug addiction, but he said it’s the Ironman that changed his life for the better.

“Ironically, back in my drug addiction, I used to watch Ironman Hawaii and I thought I want to do that someday, and about six years into my sobriety I did my first Ironman in 1999 and now I’m here for my 121st Ironman,” said Crandell.

Crandell has raced Ironman in 22 countries and six continents, and now right here in our neighborhood.

A task he said is challenging but rewarding.

“When I saw the Ironman that to me was like the ultimate test in sports and that’s what drew me to it,” said Crandell.

In 2001, Crandell founded "Racing for Recovery", an organization that helps people across the world overcome addiction and trauma through a healthier lifestyle.

“This is my life’s purpose and I’m well aware of my life’s purpose and it’s my passion and honor to share a story that I know will resonate with quite a few people,” said Crandell.

As he completes his 121st Ironman, Crandell said it’s the feeling at the finish line that makes it worth it every single time.

“The joy of finishing an Ironman is a euphoria that I never got from drugs. It’s a crystal clear example of what you can do being off of drugs and how you can feel when you’re off of drugs and that is my message,” said Crandell.

