More than 2K, new recliner donated to LCSO deputy injured in line of duty

LEON COUNTY, Texas — Support grows for a Leon County Sheriff's deputy that was shot in the face and arm last month in the line of duty.

in a post made on Facebook Thursday, the Leon County Sheriff's Office said "Over the past two weeks, the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from our community has been truly incredible. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has shown their support in any way—it means the world to Deputy Sullivan and all of us at the Leon County Sheriff’s Office."

According to Thursday's post, the below organizations have donated a total of $2,500 and a recliner to help Deputy William "Bill" Sullivan recover.



The Houston County Law Enforcement Association presented a $1,000 donation to support Deputy Sullivan’s recovery.

The Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club presented a $1,500 donation to support Deputy Sullivan’s recovery.

The Brazos Valley Thin Blue Line Foundation, Inc. gifted a brand-new recliner to help make his healing journey a little more comfortable at home.

The sheriff's office reports that Deputy Sullivan has underwent surgeries and has returned home.

Follow Bobby on social media!