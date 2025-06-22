Deputy shot twice during welfare check

SATURDAY — Leon County Sheriff’s Office went out to a call about a suspect believed to have killed his parents on Saturday.

While they tried to contact someone at the home on County Road 456, 38 year-old James Scott Grigory, opened gunfire and hit a Leon County Sheriff’s Deputy in the face and arm, then turned the gun on himself. The Deputy was transported by helicopter for medical treatment and neighbors in the area were asked to shelter in place.

Texas Department of Public Safety SWAT Team and Texas Rangers arrived and took over the scene in Leon County.

Another welfare concern was conducted at a home in Harris County where Grigory’s mother was found dead with gunshot wounds. DPS SWAT entered the home in Leon County and found Grigory’s father and two dogs dead with gunshot wounds.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident. Further details will be released as they become available.

