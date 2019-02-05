Email: Ariana.Perry@kxxv.com

Ariana began her journey with KXXV at the beginning of 2024! She is a Waco native, meaning she grew up watching Channel 25 News.

Ariana's interest in journalism began when she was in high school and she took a chance on the journalism class Midway offered. A little over a year later, Ariana graduated from Midway in 2020 where she then furthered her passion for communications at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

In her time at UMHB, Ariana majored in Mass Communication and minored in English. She also participated in the school's newspaper, Search Cru and studied abroad in four countries. She gained experience in writing, photography and editing through her internships with Killeen Daily Herald and The Belton Journal.

When she isn't working, she enjoys reading and finding good coffee shops. She also loves a fun board game with friends or her family.

She is super excited about this experience and can't wait to serve Waco!