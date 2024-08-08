More officers and new tech on campus: Whitney ISD implements security measures

WHITNEY, Texas (KXXV — The new school year at Whitney ISD comes with some new changes.



Black boxes will be placed in all classrooms

More security officers added to all campuses

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I'm excited about what I've been hearing and seeing put into action in Whitney," said Alice Monreal, grandmother.

It's the thought of extra school security that makes Alice Monreal happy.

"I trust that those who have made the options available that they're going to do whatever it is to keep my grandchildren safe," said Monreal.

Monreal will soon see her four grandchildren begin a new school year in the Whitney ISD.

The district is taking strict measures to increase safety and security on all its campuses. This year, three additional security officers will be on the campuses and each classroom will have a black box, which is secured with a passcode.

The district would not give any details on what's inside the boxes, only saying the contents will help teachers secure their classrooms.

Todd Southard said as a new superintendent this is something he takes seriously.

"One of the things we wanted to do is have a situation where teachers can protect themselves in their classrooms and so as it stood they didn't have anything at all," said Southard, Superintendent of Whitney ISD.

The idea for the boxes comes from his own experience dealing with an active shooter.

"I had a situation where a kid brought a gun to school and he was there to do some damage. And so the SRO and I chased him out of the school and we got lucky, we got really really lucky," said Southard.

He said he chased the student out with a stapler in his hand and vowed never to have that happen again.

Southard said students are warned never to touch the black boxes in the classroom, and could be placed in the disciplinary alternative education program. The district spent more than $200,000 on safety and security.

Monreal said it's money well invested.

"There is no price that can be put on the life of one child and the loss and the suffering that one family would endure if they lost their life," said Monreal.

