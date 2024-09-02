Miss WestFest 2024 is crowned

WEST, Texas (KXXV) — It's time for a new person to represent the City of West. Brylee Holmes was crowned Miss WestFest 2024 and she is ready to get to work.



Brylee Holmes, Miss WestFest 2024

Holmes will represent West throughout the state and on a national level

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Any of the girls would’ve been phenomenal, and I never really got my hopes up," said 2024 Miss WestFest Brylee Holmes.

Holmes said being crowned the 2024 Miss WestFest truly surprised her.

“It was a tough group of girls this year, there were four of us, and we all ran last year, and I know the judges had a hard time with his choice," said Holmes.

With the crown comes new responsibilities within our neighborhoods. One former judge for the pageant said that’s why the selection process is so important.

“She represents the West Community, the Czech Community. One of the big things that we talk about is can you serve, can you serve for a full year?” said former judge Max Tooker.

Holmes said she’s not Czech by blood, but Czech by heart. She fell in love with the culture at the age of six through her stepfather, who is Czech.

Now that she holds the crown, she wants to motivate kids never to stop dreaming.

“These kids, they’re so capable of so much, and I just want them to know if you wanna be Miss WestFest you go be Miss WestFest. If you want to be in a band, be in a band. I want them to do what makes their heart happy," said Holmes.

Follow Chantale on social media!